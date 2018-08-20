Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Goes deep
Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Athletics.
Gonzalez took Emilio Pagan deep in the eighth inning for his 11th home run of the season. Though he has struggled to follow up on his breakout 2017 season, he now has five home runs in August after failing to record more than two in any other month.
More News
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Hits fourth homer of road trip•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Swats third homer in three games•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Goes yard twice against M's•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Slide continues Monday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Stationed on bench•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Hitless in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...