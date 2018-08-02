Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.

He struck out in his other three at-bats, but it was still a much-needed big day for Gonzalez, who hadn't homered since June 27. He has only eight home runs on the year along with a sluggish .231/.313/.368 slash line, and while it's clear he won't be able to repeat his breakout 2017 numbers, the 29-year-old could still out together a decent final two months.