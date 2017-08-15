Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Heads to bench Tuesday
Gonzalez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros will make room for prospect J.D. Davis on the left side of the infield with Alex Bregman, so Gonzalez will be the odd man out for the day game after the night game following eight consecutive starts. Gonzalez has turned in two-hit efforts in six of his last nine contests, which should enable him to hold down a regular starting spot as either an infielder or outfielder, depending on the team's lineup configuration on any given day.
More News
-
