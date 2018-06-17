Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Heating up with weather
Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Royals.
This was Gonzalez's second three-hit game this month and sixth multi-hit effort in the last 10. He ended the month of May with a .217 batting average, but has been on a tear since the calendar flipped to June. In 11 games this month, he's gone 16-for-34 (.471) with half of those hits going for extra bases. He's had a few mini-runs where it looked like he'd breakout of a season-long slump, but he's been able to sustain this most recent one longer than the others.
