Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Held out Wednesday
Gonzalez (wrist) isn't in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Athletics.
Gonzalez exited Tuesday's matchup after suffering left wrist and elbow bruises, and he'll need to wait at least one more day before returning to the starting lineup. With both Carlos Correa (back) and Gonzalez out due to injury, Alex Bregman gets the nod at shortstop and Yuli Gurriel will start at third base.
