Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Hitless in return
Gonzalez went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.
Gonzalez returned to the lineup after missing time due to wrist and hand injuries suffered when he was spiked during Tuesday's contest. He started at shortstop in place of the injured Carlos Correa, who will not return from his back injury until after the All-Star break. That means Gonzalez, and his .652 OPS, is expected to play all three games in the weekend series against Detroit.
