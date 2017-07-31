Gonzalez is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays.

After his 11-game hit streak came to an end Sunday with an 0-for-4 effort, Gonzalez will retreat to the bench for the first time since late June. It should be viewed as little more than a rest day for the valuable utility man, whose .972 OPS has made him a fantasy superstar for those fortunate enough to nab him on the cheap in drafts and auctions or on the waiver wire this season.