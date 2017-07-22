Gonzalez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Orioles.

Gonzalez has gotten to be an everyday player ever since Carlos Correa (thumb) landed on the disabled list, but he'll get a breather for Saturday's night game. Alex Bregman will slide over to shortstop to fill the void while Colin Moran gets a start at the hot corner to round out the infield.

