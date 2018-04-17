Gonzalez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners.

After having gone 0-for-4 in each of his last three starts, Gonzalez will get the night off as the Astros square off against lefty Ariel Miranda and the Mariners. The 29-year-old is off to a slow start this season, but he's still drawing walks in nearly 14 percent of his plate appearances and may be in line for some positive batting average regression due to his unsustainably-low .200 BABIP. With Gonzalez out of the lineup, Josh Reddick will take over in left field, with Jake Marisnick in center and George Springer in right.