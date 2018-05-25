Gonzalez started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Indians.

Manager A.J. Hinch wanted to get Gonzalez in the lineup against Cleveland, a team he's hit well against during his career. Entering Thursday's game, Gonzalez produced a .986 OPS over 91 career plate appearances against the Indians, including an 8-for-17 against Friday's scheduled starter Corey Kluber.