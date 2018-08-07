Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

His ninth-inning, three-run blast off San Francisco closer Will Smith erased a frustrating night for Houston's bats. Gonzalez has eight hits and four home runs on the current three-city road trip, including three homers from the right side of the plate. Prior to this trip, he hadn't homered from that side of the plate.

