Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Hits fourth HR of road trip
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Giants.
Gonzalez accounted for all the runs when his ninth-inning, three-run blast of San Francisco closer Will Smith erased a frustrating night for Houston's bats. Houston had one man reach scoring position and no hits since the third inning before Gonzalez pulled it out. He has eight hits and four home runs on the current three-city road trip, including three homers from the right side of the plate. Prior to this trip, he hadn't homered from that side of the plate.
