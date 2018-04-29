Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI on Saturday against the Athletics.

Gonzalez has yet to recapture the form he showed in his breakout 2017 campaign, but he did manage to hit his second home run of the season in the seventh inning off Wilmer Font. Even so, his slugging percentage is just .352 on the season and his hard hit rate has dropped by nearly five percent from last season. He continues to get consistent at-bats after the return of Yulieski Gurriel, so he should have the chance to turn around his poor early season performance.