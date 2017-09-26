Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Hitting star Monday
Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 11-3 win over Texas.
Gonzalez's breakout year continues deep into September. Just when it looked like it would come to end in August, when he hit a meager .221, he's bounced back to hit .364 in 18 September games.
More News
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Launches 22nd home run•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Will benefit from Marisnick injury•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...