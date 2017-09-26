Play

Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 11-3 win over Texas.

Gonzalez's breakout year continues deep into September. Just when it looked like it would come to end in August, when he hit a meager .221, he's bounced back to hit .364 in 18 September games.

