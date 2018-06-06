Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Homer shy of cycle Tuesday
Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.
Gonzalez came up in the ninth needing a home run to complete the cycle, but he grounded out to end the game. It's been a tough season for the 29-year-old, but he may be beginning to turn a corner. In his last six games, Gonzalez is hitting .429 (9-for-21) with three doubles, two triples and four RBI.
