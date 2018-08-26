Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Homers again
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Angels.
Gonzalez homered for the second consecutive game and for the fourth time in his past six starts. That hot stretch has extended throughout August, as Gonzalez has now accounted for more than half of his home runs for the season in the month. He has batted fifth in the lineup of late, which could afford him more chances for RBI and runs scored.
