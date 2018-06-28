Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Gonzalez's eighth-inning blast put the Astros in position to win it in the ninth, courtesy of Alex Bregman's two-run, walk-off bomb. The homer was just Gonzalez's second in the last 30 games. As we sneak up on July, it's fair to wonder if his breakout 2017 season was merely a blip on the radar of a mediocre player. After posting a .907 OPS with 23 homers and 90 RBI last season, Gonzalez is at .694 with six homers and 34 RBI just past the midway point of 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories