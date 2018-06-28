Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Homers Wednesday
Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.
Gonzalez's eighth-inning blast put the Astros in position to win it in the ninth, courtesy of Alex Bregman's two-run, walk-off bomb. The homer was just Gonzalez's second in the last 30 games. As we sneak up on July, it's fair to wonder if his breakout 2017 season was merely a blip on the radar of a mediocre player. After posting a .907 OPS with 23 homers and 90 RBI last season, Gonzalez is at .694 with six homers and 34 RBI just past the midway point of 2018.
