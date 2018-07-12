Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: In Thursday's lineup
Gonzalez (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat seventh against Oakland on Thursday.
Gonzalez was forced to miss Wednesday's game after suffering left wrist and elbow bruises Tuesday. Look for the 29-year-old to remain in the Astros' starting lineup for the rest of the weekend after receiving clean results from an MRI. Through 85 games this year, he's slashed .227/.306/.355 with six home runs and 36 RBI.
