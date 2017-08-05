Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 16-7 win over Toronto.

The home run was Gonzalez's 20th bomb of the season, just the latest in a series of benchmarks for a player that's experiencing a breakout campaign in 2017. Gonzalez continues to rake in the second half, having hit .319 (23-for-72) with four homers, seven doubles and 12 RBI over 19 games since the All-Star break.