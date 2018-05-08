Gonzalez went 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBI in Monday's 16-2 win over the Athletics.

Gonzalez has multiple hits in two straight games, the latest effort to jump-start his season. His two-game surge raised his average to .248, its highest point since the first game of the season when he went 1-for-3. Despite the meager hitting percentages, Gonzalez has spent most of his time batting sixth where RBI opportunities happen. He's third on the Astros with 22 RBI, trailing Carlos Correa and George Springer.