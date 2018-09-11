Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Tigers.

Gonzalez tacked on a run in the third inning on an RBI single to center field. He's been struggling at the dish of late, going 4-for-29 with a double, a home run and two RBI over his previous 10 games, although he missed time with an oblique issue at the beginning of the month. He sports a .247/.322/.413 slash line with 15 homers and 60 RBI through 131 contests in 2018.