Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Knocks in two Wednesday
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.
Like many in the Astros' lineup over the past week, Gonzalez has been quieted by opposing pitchers. He entered Wednesday's game in a 2-for-20 slide before he delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning that ignited a six-run inning. The two-hit night raised his season batting average to .186. It would be easy to dismiss his breakout 2017 campaign as a fluke event, but in the middle of this powerful offense, we suggest patience.
