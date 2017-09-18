Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Gonzalez's long ball was one of four launched by Houston in this one. His 30 doubles and 22 home runs are both career bests, so it's not surprising that Gonzalez's .521 slugging percentage blows his career .415 mark out of the water. The switch-hitter's versatility both at the plate and in the field allows him to stay in the lineup in all situations.