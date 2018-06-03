Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Red Sox in the fourth inning with an apparent injury, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but Gonzalez was seen limping after making a catch against the wall in the third inning. He was 1-for-1 with a run-scoring triple prior to exiting the game. Tony Kemp took over for him in left field.

