Gonzalez exited Monday's game against Minnesota with right oblique discomfort, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The fact that the issue is being described as "discomfort" suggests that the Astros believe it to be a minor one, though a full diagnosis may not come until after the game. Tony Kemp would likely see more playing time in left field should Gonzalez be out for a significant period.

