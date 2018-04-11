Gonzalez is out of the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez will receive a rare day off -- his first of the season -- for the series finale against the Twins. Derek Fisher earns a start in left while J.D. Davis will get the nod at first base. Expect to see Gonzalez back in the starting nine against Texas on Friday.

