Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Gonzalez is out of the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez will receive a rare day off -- his first of the season -- for the series finale against the Twins. Derek Fisher earns a start in left while J.D. Davis will get the nod at first base. Expect to see Gonzalez back in the starting nine against Texas on Friday.
