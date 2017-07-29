Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Not slowing down
Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.
Gonzalez has hit safely in 10 straight games and reached base safely in 31 consecutive. His numbers in 2017 are off the charts relative to his career statistics, which suggests an impending fall off, but Gonzalez shows no signs of regression. The man with a career slash line of .257/.298/.389/.687 from 2012 to 2016 is hitting .320/.400/.588/.988 over 84 games in 2017.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...