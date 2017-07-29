Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.

Gonzalez has hit safely in 10 straight games and reached base safely in 31 consecutive. His numbers in 2017 are off the charts relative to his career statistics, which suggests an impending fall off, but Gonzalez shows no signs of regression. The man with a career slash line of .257/.298/.389/.687 from 2012 to 2016 is hitting .320/.400/.588/.988 over 84 games in 2017.