Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: On-base streak up to 27
Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.
Gonzalez extended his on-base streak to 27 games dating back to June 14. Just nine times out of 80 games this season has Gonzalez not reached base safely with a handful of those games coming when he entered late and didn't get a full complement of at-bats. His .401 on-base percentage and 10.8% walk rate are career highs.
