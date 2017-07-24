Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.

Gonzalez extended his on-base streak to 27 games dating back to June 14. Just nine times out of 80 games this season has Gonzalez not reached base safely with a handful of those games coming when he entered late and didn't get a full complement of at-bats. His .401 on-base percentage and 10.8% walk rate are career highs.