Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Gonzalez has yet to find his swing this season, and he particularly struggled in May with a .202/.253/.292 line and 29 strikeouts in 89 at-bats. J.D. Davis will start in left field for the Astros, where Gonzalez has seen most of his playing time this season.

