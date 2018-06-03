Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Out of lineup Sunday
Gonzalez (knee) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
Gonzalez was lifted early from Saturday's contest due to soreness in his right knee and will now be given an additional day off to recover. The Astros are off Monday, so he'll look to hopefully return to action Tuesday against the Mariners. J.D. Davis draws the start in left field.
