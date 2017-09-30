Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Out of Saturday's lineup
Gonzalez is out of Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He is 12-for-23 with one home run and eight RBI over his last 23 at-bats, but will take a seat for just the second time over that seven-game stretch. Derek Fisher starts in left field and will hit ninth.
