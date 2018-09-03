Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Out until Friday
Manager A.J. Hinch said Gonzalez (oblique) has been ruled out for the remainder of Houston's series against the Twins, which runs through Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gonzalez exited Monday's series opener with right oblique discomfort, and the Astros wasted no time ruling him out for the final two games of the series. With Houston off the schedule Thursday, the hope is that Gonzalez will be able to return to the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Red Sox following three full days of rest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...