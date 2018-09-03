Manager A.J. Hinch said Gonzalez (oblique) has been ruled out for the remainder of Houston's series against the Twins, which runs through Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gonzalez exited Monday's series opener with right oblique discomfort, and the Astros wasted no time ruling him out for the final two games of the series. With Houston off the schedule Thursday, the hope is that Gonzalez will be able to return to the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Red Sox following three full days of rest.