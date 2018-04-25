Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Reaches base four times
Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a pair of walks in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
Gonzalez had been hovering at or below the Mendoza Line for the opening few weeks of the season, but he's started to turn a corner of late. In the last four games, he's hitting .438 (7-for-16) with six RBI and a pair of runs scored. The 29-year-old still has just one home run after blasting a career-high 23 last year, but he'll get plenty of chances to drive in runs hitting in the defending Champs' loaded lineup.
