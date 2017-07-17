Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Receives Monday off
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez will be the only Astros regular receiving the day off Monday, with Jake Marisnick picking up a second straight start in center field as a result of Gonzalez's absence. The 28-year-old was able to keep his tremendous season rolling along nicely during the series with the Twins over the weekend, going 4-for-11 with a home run and two walks.
