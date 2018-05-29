Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double and one run scored in Monday's 5-1 victory against the Yankees.

Gonzalez has struggled to produce at the plate through 50 games this season, as he's slashing .221/.295/.326 with four home runs and 25 RBI. He's a career .263 hitter, so there's no reason to believe he can't turn his season around in the weeks to come.