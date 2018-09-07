Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Remains out Friday
Gonzalez (oblique) is out of the lineup against Boston on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gonzalez will stay on the bench for a third straight game after leaving Monday's contest against the Twins due to right oblique discomfort. Though manager A.J. Hinch initially ruled him out for the rest of that series, he thought there was a chance Gonzalez would be ready to play for the opener of the Astros' three-game set in Boston on Friday. Even though that isn't the case, Gonzalez should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...