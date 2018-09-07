Gonzalez (oblique) is out of the lineup against Boston on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gonzalez will stay on the bench for a third straight game after leaving Monday's contest against the Twins due to right oblique discomfort. Though manager A.J. Hinch initially ruled him out for the rest of that series, he thought there was a chance Gonzalez would be ready to play for the opener of the Astros' three-game set in Boston on Friday. Even though that isn't the case, Gonzalez should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt.