Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Friday.
Gonzalez was released by Boston on Aug. 16 after slashing an underwhelming .202/.281/.285 across 271 plate appearances. The veteran utility man will return to the organization that he played his first seven big-league seasons with, though it's to be seen if he'll crack the 26-man roster down the stretch. Gonzalez will report to the Astros' spring training facility in West Palm Beach before likely being assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land in the coming days.
