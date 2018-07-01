Gonzalez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros have plugged in Gonzalez as their primary shortstop while Carlos Correa (back) has been shut down, but Gonzalez will pick up a routine rest in the series finale after starting the previous nine games. Gonzalez managed just two hits in 34 at-bats over that span, dropping his season average to .231. He'll likely see most of his action in the outfield once Correa is reinstated from the DL.