Gonzalez went 2-for-4 during Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Gonzalez has been scuffling to start the season, slashing .234/.331/.333 through 33 games. He'll look to build off Sunday's multi-hit performance moving forward as he looks to turn it around at the plate. The Astros begin a three-game series with the Athletics on Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories