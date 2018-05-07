Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Scratches across two hits
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 during Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Gonzalez has been scuffling to start the season, slashing .234/.331/.333 through 33 games. He'll look to build off Sunday's multi-hit performance moving forward as he looks to turn it around at the plate. The Astros begin a three-game series with the Athletics on Monday.
