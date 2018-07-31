Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Slide continues Monday
Gonzalez started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Mariners.
Gonzalez has gone 14 at-bats without a hit, dropping his average to .228. He had a seven-game hitting streak prior to this latest hitless run; it was yet another example where it looked like he was about to break out of a season-long slump, only to have the slump immediately return. His versatility has been needed of late, as Gonzalez has been the primary starter at shortstop with Carlos Correa (back) on the disabled list, and he can also spot in at second base while Jose Altuve (knee) is absent. But as Correa is about the embark on a rehabilitation assignment and with a productive Tony Kemp around to play left field, Gonzalez could lose at-bats once all of Houston's injured players return.
