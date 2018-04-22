Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Slowly emerging from slumber
Gonzalez went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in Sunday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.
Gonzalez hit a second bases-loaded, ground-rule double in as many games and is slowly beginning to make an impact in the loaded Astros lineup. The bat's been very quiet early in 2018, but he's gone 6-for-20 (.300) with six RBI over the past five games.
