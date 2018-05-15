Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Slumping, held out Monday
Gonzalez was not in the starting lineup, but went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.
Just when it seemed Gonzalez was emerging from an early-season slumber, his bat has gone silent again. He followed up a 7-for-14 stretch by going 16 straight at-bats (17 after Monday) without a hit, prompting manager A.J. Hinch's decision to have him start Monday's game on the bench. Gonzalez awakes Tuesday with his average is down to .225.
