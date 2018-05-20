Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Indians.

Gonzalez took Cody Allen deep in the ninth inning to bring the Astros within a run, but the comeback ultimately fell short. Still, it was a positive sign for Gonzalez to go deep against a pitcher of that quality considering his recent struggles. He was slashing just .205/.250/.273 over his last 14 games heading into Saturday. Gonzalez has a ways to go to overcome his rocky start to the year and start producing up to his average draft position.