Gonzalez (back) is starting at second base and hitting fifth in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gonzalez won't be forced to miss any action after colliding with the outfield wall during the Astros' 7-5 loss in Game 2 loss on Sunday. The utility man will man second base while Jose Altuve gets a turn at DH and Tony Kemp starts in the outfield. Gonzalez is 1-for-8 with a two-run homer through the first two games of the series.