Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Oakland.

Gonzalez still maintains strong numbers, but he's hit the skids of late, going 4-for-22 (.182) over the previous six games. His .779 OPS for the month of August is the first month he's been below .800. He's overcome down stretches all year, so there's no reason to believe his breakout season is coming to end, but the notion that Gonzalez's success may not last is certainly something to consider.