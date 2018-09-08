Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Takes batting practice
Gonzalez (oblique) took batting practice Friday and may be available to play Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gonzalez has missed Houston's last three games after being pulled from the first inning of Monday's win over the Angels with what the club described as "oblique discomfort." Manager A.J. Hinch said the super utility player was "trending in the right direction" and could possibly start in left field Saturday against the Red Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...