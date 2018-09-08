Gonzalez (oblique) took batting practice Friday and may be available to play Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gonzalez has missed Houston's last three games after being pulled from the first inning of Monday's win over the Angels with what the club described as "oblique discomfort." Manager A.J. Hinch said the super utility player was "trending in the right direction" and could possibly start in left field Saturday against the Red Sox.