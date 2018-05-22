Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Takes seat Tuesday
Gonzalez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
Gonzalez will head to the bench for a breather after starting four of the previous five games. The utility man is hitting a mediocre .225/.304/.338 with four homers this season. J.D. Davis will get the nod in left field in his stead, hitting sixth.
