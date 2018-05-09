Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.

Gonzalez has three consecutive multi-hit games which continues a surge that began in April. Since dropping to a season-low batting average of .164 on April 16, Gonzalez has hit .333 (22-for-66) with 18 RBI over 18 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories