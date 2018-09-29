Gonzalez will be out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill versus Baltimore. He will start at second base and bat cleanup in Game 1, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With manager A.J. Hinch looking to give each of his regular starters a breather during the doubleheader, Gonzalez will hit the pine in the nightcap. Over his past 11 games, Gonzalez is slashing .308/.400/.462 with eight RBI.