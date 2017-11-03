The Astros picked up their $5.125 million club option on Gonzalez for next season, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet reports.

Gonzalez will see his salary increase from $3.725 million this past season to just north of $5 million with the club taking on another year of his contract. The super-utility man hit .303/.377/.530 with 23 home runs and 90 RBI during the regular season.